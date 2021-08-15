Where is Tropical Storm Fred?

(WWLP) – So far this year there have been 7 named storms, but only Elsa has made it to the Western Massachusetts region.

As of Sunday, there are two named storms – Tropical Storm Fred and Grace that are expected to make it to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Fred was downgraded on Sunday morning as it moved past the Florida Keys. It is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm again as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall in Pensacola, Florida.

Tropical Storm Grace was just named this past weekend and is expected to take a similar track. Tropical Storm Grace is expected to make landfall in the Dominican Republic Sunday night into early Monday morning. This storm will then continue to move northwest towards the Gulf of Mexico. There is no current threat to our area from these storms.

The next named storm will be called Henri. Working for you, Allison Finch 22news.