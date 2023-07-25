SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The heat is sticking around in western Massachusetts with more high temperatures expected this week.

If you’re in Springfield and looking for ways to stay cool, the city has announced that cooling centers will open on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend. The city reminds residents there is a mask advisory in place for these cooling centers.

The cooling centers are as follows:

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center located at 1476 Roosevelt Avenue

Senior Center in the North End located at 310 Plainfield Street

Hungry Hills Senior Center located at 773 Liberty Street

Mason Square Library Community Room located at 765 State Street (AC unit operating at reduced capacity – fans will be in place)

Indian Orchard at Myrtle Street Park located at 117 Main Street

Clodo Conception (Greenleaf) Community Center located at 1187 ½ Parker Street

South End Community Center located at 99 Marble Street

Mayor Sarno states, “Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to remind residents to be mindful and take the necessary steps to seek relief during these excessive hot days of summer. Stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these hot summer days.”

7 Day Forecast

The Mayor’s Office also shared some tips on what to do if the weather is extremely hot:

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.

Consider spending the warmest part of the day in public buildings such as libraries, schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, and other community facilities. Circulating air can cool the body by increasing the perspiration rate of evaporation.

Eat well-balanced, light, and regular meals. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.

Drink plenty of water. Persons who have epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease; are on fluid-restricted diets; or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.

Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much as possible.

Protect face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.

Don’t forget about your four-legged friends! Here are some tips to keep your pets safe and comfortable during extreme heat: