Where to see fall foliage in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The fall foliage map is released for the western Massachusetts area every Monday.

The map is complied from The Foliage Report which shows the week of October 18, most of the western Massachusetts area has good color, with a portion of northern Berkshire County with great color such as North Adams. There is some color in the eastern part of the state.

Typically, in an average year, the lower Pioneer Valley’s foliage peaks around mid-October, with some higher elevation areas, like the Berkshires, changing earlier than that. But with the delay this year, we may have to wait until closer to the end of October to see the best of it in the Springfield area.

