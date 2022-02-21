CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As many took time to enjoy the nice weather over the long weekend, snow lovers are wondering where the snow is and when we can expect our next significant snowfall.

If you are a ski or snowboard lover, or just a snow lover, you’ll have to head to northern Berkshire County to find any of the white stuff. If you want really good snow, northern New England is the place to be with over a foot on the ground in the green mountains of Vermont and white mountains of New Hampshire.

There is some relief though as we look towards the end of the week with a potential winter storm on Friday.

