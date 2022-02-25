WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – Cooks Park in West Springfield, a place where a steep drop can bring a lot of fun. Children from all over brought their sledding gear to take advantage of the snowy day.

While some had a need for speed, others like 9-year-old Colin Peterson from West Springfield wanted to fly, making his own jump.

One by one, kids flew down the steep hill, happy to be outside. Families were able to come together, whether they were sliding down themselves, or watching from the sidelines.

For Mike Peterson, Colin’s dad, he was glad to bring his son out for a day at the park.

“I mean it’s not often we get some great snow to go do some sledding,” he told 22News.