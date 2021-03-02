Whipping winds cause power outages in Westhampton

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In like a lion, March started off with rain Monday morning that turned into howling winds overnight and into Tuesday morning.

At one point, 20 percent of customers in Westhampton were without power during the storm.

“The biggest concern is heat,” Allison Smith Westhampton resident said. “I’ve got my elderly mother living with us and I want to make sure she’s warm. We also have a business, a dog boarding, and a daycare. We have a generator, but we can’t get our clients in today.”

Downed power lines and trees throughout the town kept the Fire Department busy.

“We were really busy. We had seven incidents happen at the same time,” Westhampton Fire Chief Dave Antosz said.

Chief Antosz told 22News these downed lines can be dangerous.

“If you see any lines, definitely don’t go near them. Keep your head up and look to make sure nothing is going to come down on you,” he explained.

Eversource Energy has been out evaluating the damage in western Massachusetts.