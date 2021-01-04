Who had the most snow Monday morning in western Massachusetts?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Most of western Massachusetts didn’t get their wish of a white Christmas this year, but we are ringing in the first few days of the new year with a little bit of snow.

A 22News viewer sent in a photo of a blanket of snow Monday morning in Longmeadow. Chicopee was coated in snow, too, mainly on grassy surfaces. And Greenfield woke up to a wintry scene Monday morning as well. Grass and roofs in Westfield were coated in snow.

Some shots of the snow this morning 😍 pic.twitter.com/8PI1sXyFPn — Kelly Reardon (@KellyRWeather) January 4, 2021

The highest snowfall reports in the valley was 2.5 inches in Southington and Huntington. Heath in Franklin County saw 1.3 inches, Goshen an inch and a half, and areas near Amherst received just over an inch.

Snow reports Monday Jan. 4, 2020.

Areas in the Berkshires saw a little more. There was 2.5 inches of snow Monday morning in Stockbridge, Pittsfield and Lee. Clarksburg and Cheshire both saw over an inch.