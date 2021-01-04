Who had the most snow Monday morning in western Massachusetts?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Most of western Massachusetts didn’t get their wish of a white Christmas this year, but we are ringing in the first few days of the new year with a little bit of snow.
A 22News viewer sent in a photo of a blanket of snow Monday morning in Longmeadow. Chicopee was coated in snow, too, mainly on grassy surfaces. And Greenfield woke up to a wintry scene Monday morning as well. Grass and roofs in Westfield were coated in snow.
The highest snowfall reports in the valley was 2.5 inches in Southington and Huntington. Heath in Franklin County saw 1.3 inches, Goshen an inch and a half, and areas near Amherst received just over an inch.
Areas in the Berkshires saw a little more. There was 2.5 inches of snow Monday morning in Stockbridge, Pittsfield and Lee. Clarksburg and Cheshire both saw over an inch.