Who is at risk during an air quality alert?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An air quality alert was in effect for our region this morning.



The air quality Monday and Tuesday morning was at an unhealthy level for sensitive groups but has since improved. There are five groups that the air can be classified into. Good, moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy for everyone, very unhealthy and hazardous. An air quality alert is issued when the air gets to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level.

“Avoid going outside if it is unnecessary” Mohammad E Abu Hishmeh, Pulmonary Critical Care at Baystate Health

This means that certain groups should limit their time outside, or avoid going outside at all.



“Again the smoke is from the wildfires out west, with the biggest fires being in California, Oregon Montana and Wyoming”

The jet stream is what is carrying the smoke from the west all the way to our area. The light winds are responsible for why we saw such a haze Monday in the Pioneer Valley.

“Wear a mask. We advise the N95 because it prevents the smaller particles from penetrating the mask and going into our respiratory systems.” Mohammad E Abu Hishmeh, Pulmonary Critical Care at Baystate Health

The best thing to do if you are feeling unwell is to go inside and call your doctor. We can expect to see another air quality alert in the future if the fires out west continue.