SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have noticed in your yard, or your neighbor’s, a lot of mushrooms cropping up right now.

According to lawn care experts, weather and soil conditions right now are making it easy for these mushrooms to propagate. However, don’t worry they are not a sign something is wrong with your lawn.

Gary Courchesne from G&H Landscaping told 22News, “Well, you’ve got the perfect recipe right now for mushrooms. You’ve got tons and tons and tons of moisture. And organic material in the soil will produce organic mushrooms on a regular basis. There’s nothing you have to do but they are just not pleasant to look at. Simply go out with a rake, break them off, sweep them off with a broom, but they are not going to cause any damage to your turf.”

Courchesne said that these damp and humid conditions are ideal for other lawn-care problems. Weeds tend to thrive and so do diseases.

Right now red thread, summer patch, dollar spot… all diseases we normally see later in the summer are cropping up now. Courchesne said now’s the time to keep a close eye on your lawn for any of these problems.