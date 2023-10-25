CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ladybugs are most active in the spring and summer however, swarms of them can be found in the fall looking to gain access to homes for warmth during hibernation.

Homeowners may start seeing more ladybugs, stink bugs, cluster flies, and spiders making an appearance inside homes in the coming weeks, if they haven’t already. In the fall they are looking for a warm place to stay during the cold winter months and will find any little hole you have in your house to get inside. They will look for holes near windows and doors.

The best way to prevent them from coming into your house is by making sure that all of those little holes are plugged up so that nothing can get inside. The best way to get rid of them would be to vacuum them up or use a paper towel to get rid of them. There is no need to spray them with anything.

According to the Mass Audubon, the ladybugs seen inside and outside homes in huge numbers during the fall are non-native lady beetles introduced from Asia in the 1900s. In the spring the bugs will emerge inside the home and work their way to get outside.