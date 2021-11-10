Why are there so many ladybugs right now?

FILE – This Oct. 21, 2009, file photo shows ladybugs on a vehicle in Chatham, Ill. A huge blob that appeared on the National Weather Service’s radar wasn’t a rain cloud, but a massive swarm of ladybugs over Southern California. Meteorologist Joe Dandrea says the array of bugs appeared to be about 80 miles (129 kilometers) wide as it flew over San Diego Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When temperatures get cold outside, many animals and insects are looking for a warm place to go.

Insects head indoors to find warmer air as well as a place to hibernate. Insects that are looking for a warm place to stay during the cold winter months will find any little hole you have in your house to get inside. They look for hole near windows and doors.

The best way to prevent them from coming in your house, is by making sure that all of those little holes are plugged up so that nothing can get inside.

“We’re getting our over-wintering insects this time of year. What they’re doing is they’re hibernating in the winter so they are looking for nice warm places to stay. We’re looking at our brown stink bugs, western conifer seed bugs, we have block elder bugs and we have ladybugs.” Natasha Wright – Entomologist, Braman Termite & Pest Elimination

There is no need to spray them with anything. The best way to get rid of them would be to vacuum them up or use a paper towel to get rid of them. Remember, even if you’re scared of the insects, they are more scared of you.