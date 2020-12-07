Why areas near Worcester saw so much more snow than the Pioneer Valley this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For most, it was a winter storm. But for a few, it was just rain this past weekend.

Many residents in the lower Pioneer Valley saw anything from no snow accumulation, to just a few inches of snow. As expected, it was areas to the east that were the target of the real snow, with nearly a foot reported in eastern Hampden County, and high snowfall amounts in eastern Franklin and eastern Hampshire counties.

While the difference of a foot of snow may sound extreme, this variation is actually not that rare for an early-season snowfall. In the middle of winter, temperatures are usually near or below freezing all across western Massachusetts. So the precipitation is all snow or at least a wintry mix. But a storm early in the season means not everyone is quite cold enough.

The areas that saw just rain were a mere 1 to 2 degrees away from making the switch over to a wintry mix. Areas east, though, and areas in the western hills as well, were plenty cold enough and saw snow as a result.

On top of that, the strongest snow bands were focused over Worcester County, so it was the areas closest to that that saw the highest snowfall amounts, like Monson, Wales and Palmer.