CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the cool October weather, we have been seeing many of the trees in western Massachusetts starting to change colors.

October is the peak month for fall colors in western Massachusetts. As the days get shorter and cooler in the fall, the leaves stop their food-making process.

The chlorophyll in the leaves begins to breaks down and the green color in the leaves disappears. The yellow, orange and red colors become visible to make for the amazing colors of fall. The colors of the leaves, which are red, orange or yellow, are actually their true colors that are masked during the warmer months.