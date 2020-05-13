Why do temperatures drop so quickly on a clear night?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Recently, the jet stream has been stuck in a rut; Instead of the rushing air high in the atmosphere that brings us warmer air from the southwest, it’s been tracking in arctic air from the north.

At night, there are other conditions that can make the temperature drop even further which explains why we’ve had so many freeze warnings recently.

Freeze warnings alert gardeners that they need to protect their plants since near or below-freezing temperatures can harm them. At night, when the sky is cloudy, this helps trap in heat released from the surface of the earth.

Unlike during the day when cloudiness prevents more heating from the sun, clouds at night act as a blanket. Under clear skies, the heat escaping from the surface of the earth isn’t trapped and temperatures can drop much more rapidly.

Light winds also help with the formation of frost, because a strong wind leads to something called mixing. This is when the very cool ground temperatures mix with warmer air elsewhere.

Temperatures don’t even need to reach actual freezing temperatures to form frost, 33 to 36 degrees is cold enough to form it.