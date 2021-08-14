Why does humidity make us hotter?

(WWLP) – This week temperatures were in the upper 90s for most locations across the region. With the combination of high humidity, it will felt even hotter outside. This combination makes our bodies sweat.

Our bodies like to stay around the temperature of 98.6 degrees. When spending time outside on hot days, our bodies’ temperatures start to rise and we start to sweat. The sweat starts to evaporate into the atmosphere, cooling our bodies down through a process called evaporative cooling.

When the dew point is high, or it is muggy outside, the atmosphere is holding a lot of water vapor. The sweat “fails” to evaporate into the atmosphere because it can’t hold any more water. This causes our skin to feel hot and sticky.

When you’re outside on muggy days, it is important to always stay hydrated and take breaks from being in the sun. If you or someone you know is experiencing signs of heatstroke, call 911 immediately and go to a shaded area.