Why does wind chill make you feel colder?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wind chills Saturday dipped to the teens and the single digits in western Massachusetts. That’s because when you get cold temperatures and strong wind gusts it creates a wind chill, also known as a feels-like temperature.

Here’s what it means.

Our bodies are warm, and that heat creates a layer of warm air near our bodies. When there is no wind, that layer of heat stays close to our bodies, helping us to feel warmer.

However, when it’s windy, the wind blows away that layer of warmer air near our bodies. That speeds up heat loss, so it feels much colder than it really is.

The best way to stay warm on a cold and windy day is to dress in layers to help trap your body’s heat.