Why flu spreads more in cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the CDC, influenza activity starts noticeably increasing in October, and typically peaks in the winter. But it’s not simply the drop in temperature that’s making you more susceptible to getting the flu.

There are a number of factors in play.

The most simple one is people are in closer proximity to one another. Since the flu is spread through droplets during coughing or sneezing, that can spread it more easily.

The flu virus itself may spread more easily in low temperatures with low humidity, which is often what we experience here in New England in the winter. The National Institutes of Health studied how the virus’ rubbery outer coating, which protects it from the outside elements, is affected by cold weather versus warm weather.

They found colder weather keeps that rubbery outer coating gel-like, allowing it to spread more easily to its next host via coughing or sneezing since it’s protected more. When temperatures are much warmer, the rubbery coating turns to liquid, losing its ability to spread from person to person.