Why gardeners need to stay alert for freeze warnings this spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Last Saturday night, temperatures dropped to below and near freezing, prompting a freeze warning from the National Weather Service in Boston.

A freeze watch is in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

These don’t get issued all year long, but only during the growing season. That’s the time during the year when temperatures are warm enough, and rain abundant enough, for plants to grow.

Since many people have been staying home more during the coronavirus pandemic, many people have spent their time gardening and planting, whether in outdoor beds or hanging plants. And since near or below-freezing temperatures can damage plants and other vegetation while being grown, a freeze warning is issued to let people know they need to take extra precautions to protect their plants. Whether to cover them up, or bring them inside if they can.

There is also something called a frost advisory, warning of a night with clear skies, light wind conditions, and overnight temperatures as cool as 33 to 36 degrees, since frost can harm sensitive vegetation as well.

The actual growing season depends on where you live, and at what elevation, but for the lower Pioneer Valley, is generally from the end of April or early May to the beginning of October. Depending on the weather conditions, the growing season can start later and earlier, and end at different times.