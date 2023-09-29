CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News Storm Team Jack Wu explains why there have been a lot of storms in New England.

First, we need to know what precipitation is, rain forms when warm air evaporates water and all that water vapor bunches up. That is why there are all these storms now, warming sea temperatures are the reason for that.

Going through hurricane season, these storms became more common. Friday’s storm is a combination of the jet stream moving the low-pressure system up the coast from the New York and New Jersey areas. A low-pressure system tries to fill up the lack of pressure by sucking in warm air up, fueling storm clouds.

Friday’s storm is supposed to move out east through the day Saturday.