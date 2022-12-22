CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The winter storm will bring a little snow to some areas but we’ll mostly be dealing with heavy rain and wind.

One of the things we’re concerned about with this storm will be the strong gusty winds. The reason why it’s going to be so windy with this storm is that the storm will be rapidly intensifying. The black lines, isobars, are lines of equal pressure and when they are packed close together that means strong winds.

As the storm intensifies those lines get closer together and the winds get stronger and Massachusetts will see that overnight into Friday morning. The strong gusty winds could also lead to isolated to scattered power outages across western Massachusetts through Friday.