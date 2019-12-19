Why is it so cold and when will we warm up?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter doesn’t officially begin until Saturday night at 11:19pm, but it’s felt like winter a lot over the past few weeks with snow and now cold.

The reason we are so cold now is the jet stream has dropped south. The jet stream is an area of strong winds high in the sky that keeps cold air north of the jet stream and mild air south of it. Once the jet stream drops south of us then cold air from canada spills in.

That’s what we’ve been dealing with Thursday with temperatures roughly 15 degrees below normal. These temperatures aren’t record breaking cold for lows or highs, but unusually cold for this time of year.

If you’re looking for a break from this cold, it comes next week with the eastern 2/3rds of the country warmer than average. Average highs this time of year are anything from the low to mid 30s, so above that is considered mild.

This isn’t necessarily what kids will want in the lead up to Christmas as it will do some melting, but it does mean we won’t be this cold for that much longer.