CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now the middle of April, but it’s been pretty chilly this week.

It has been on the cool side this week with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Our average high temperature for this time of year is 63 degrees and our average low temperature is 38 degrees. Thursday will be another cool day and then temperatures will start to warm up.

The colder air will stay up in Canada as milder air works into the Northeast on Friday and as we head into the weekend. The real warm air will stay off to our south and west.