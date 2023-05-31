CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents could see hazy skies Wednesday due to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for New England states (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island ) by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Elevated concentrations of fine particle air pollution are predicted in the area due to wildfires in central and southern Nova Scotia.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The advisory indicates a “moderate” level of the Air Quality Index in some areas around western Massachusetts and recommends that people with preexisting medical conditions remain indoors with windows closed while circulating indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.

22News cameras show blue skies in Greenfield compared to hazy skies over in downtown Springfield Wednesday afternoon:

Photo sent to 22News from Charlene North in Monson.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis says the smoke should be out of the area beginning at 4 p.m.