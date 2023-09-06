CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for a heat index that will be around 100 degrees.

It will be another hot, humid and hazy day on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny, with a light breeze from the north. Dewpoints will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. There will be “uncomfortable” levels of humidity. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees.

The “peak heat” of the week will be on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-90s and heat index values in the upper 90s and low 100s. There may also be some isolated showers late in the day on Thursday but most should stay dry.

