Why is it so hot and humid?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures reached the 90s Thursday for the 6th time this year.

There’s a couple of reason why it is hot and humid right now. An area of expansive high pressure is helping to spread the heat throughout much of the country as well as bringing in plenty of dry weather aside from occasional thunderstorms.

The jet stream is another reason. It’s pushed way to the north and northeast. The jet stream serves as a boundary of sorts keeping cooler air and less humid air to the north and south of the jet stream is where the warmer or much hotter and more humid air is, temperatures roughly 6-10 degrees above average.

Of course it feels much worse with that higher humidity.