Why is it so hot in western Massachusetts?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There a couple of things contributing to the high heat and humidity that we’ll be dealing with over the weekend.

The jetstream is well to our north and high pressure to our south is bringing the heat and humidity from the south into the Northeast.

Advice to help you deal with the heat over the weekend:

  • Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside.
  • When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible
  • Drink plenty of water.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

milli_1542313317232.jpg

It’s illegal to tether your dog outside during a weather advisory or warning

