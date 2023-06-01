CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now June and it definitely felt like summer out there Thursday.

The average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee for this time of year is 76 degrees and our average low temperature is 55 degrees and we’ve been dealing with some very warm weather.

The reason for that is the jet stream is well to the north, allowing the heat to work in from the south. As we head into the weekend the jet stream will be moving down to our south and a cold front will be dropping down out of Canada.

It will bring in much cooler air for the weekend with high temperatures only in the 60s.

