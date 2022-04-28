CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It may be the end April but it has been feeling more like March.

No question about it, it has been very windy this week and the reason for that is a strong low pressure system off to our north and east and it has just been sitting and spinning.

The high pressure off to the west is creating the windy conditions over western Massachusetts. There is also cold air in the upper levels of the atmosphere and when we get the heating of the day, it causes the air to mix and the winds get even stronger.

Skies will be partly sunny Thursday with highs only in the low to mid 50s. It will continue to be windy with gusts over 30 mph possible at times. The gusty winds and low humidity will result in an increase in the brush fire risk.

Skies will be mostly clear Thursday night and it will be another chilly night with lows in the upper 20 and lower 30s. The cool and windy stretch will continue Friday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking lighter winds and warmer temperatures for the weekend with temperatures getting up into the 60s.