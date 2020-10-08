Why is it so windy in western Massachusetts?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A tropical storm becomes a hurricane when it has sustained winds of 74 miles per hour or greater. On Wednesday parts of western Massachusetts had wind gusts that high.

Most of western Massachusetts saw winds gusting between 50-60 mph but Westfield being the exception with gusts up to 74 mph.

Why was there so much wind Wednesday? A few factors came together.

First we had a strong and deep low pressure system to our north with fast winds circulating around that low pressure counter clockwise. So it was already windy up in the air and here down on the ground in the afternoon.

Some things made the winds worse.

We had a cold front pushing toward us. That’s the leading edge of cold air, where cold air starts to push into where mild air was.

We had a high of 70 degrees Wednesday which is pretty mild this time of year, but the colder air following behind it helped to develop a line of thunderstorms and downpours.

As that cold front pushed the storms and downpours into our area those storms helped to bring down even stronger winds from higher in the sky and that stronger wind caused all the damage we saw.