Why is Memorial Day weekend so gloomy?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend usually marks the unofficial start of summer here in the northeast, but this Memorial Day weekend is looking a bit more gloomy and cooler than years past.

This is all because of a few low-pressure systems that will be moving through the area. The first low-pressure system brought rain to the region late Friday night into Saturday morning. This also brought cooler than normal temperatures.

Sunday morning, another low-pressure system from the south will start to track into the region, bringing another round of rain. This will continue into Memorial Day, bringing cooler, and damp weather.

Once all of these low-pressure systems move out of the area, more seasonable weather will move back in and we’ll start to see warmer weather.