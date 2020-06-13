1  of  2
Why is the weather so sunny this weekend?

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — When we think of the weather, it’s usually associated with two different things. High and low pressure.

High pressure means the weather will be dry and pleasant, and low pressure means the weather will be wet. Low pressure leads to rising air in the atmosphere, which is what gets rain showers kicked off. 

High pressure is the opposite as it leads to sinking air, which makes it hard for rain to form, and generally reduces cloud cover as well. Here in western Massachusetts, we have a large area of high pressure just to the north that is keeping skies nice and sunny. 

The high will linger all weekend long, but that’s not exactly a good thing in terms of farming. That’s because all of western Massachusetts is officially abnormally dry on the drought monitor, so we are actually lacking rain right now, and need it. 

That’s also why some lawns have been looking a little dry.

