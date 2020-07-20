Why it feels hotter when it’s humid

(WWLP) – The phrase “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity” was never more true than today.

The heat index is the warm weather equivalent to the winter wind chill. It’s basically the feels like temperature. The heat index is how it feels to your body when you factor in the high heat and humidity.

This all goes back to how your body regulates its temperature using sweat to cool you when that sweat evaporates off your skin. It’s the evaporation that cools your skin and your body.

With that in mind, the more humid it is the more water is in the air so the more saturated the air is. The higher percent of humidity that you have, meaning the more the air is as full of as much water as it can be, the less evaporation you have.

On the days we are very humid, any puddles you have just stay around and don’t disappear. The same is true on your skin. You have sweat, but the higher the humidity the longer the sweat stays on your skin and doesn’t evaporate so your body can’t cool. It feels hotter than it is and the temperature it feels like is the heat index.