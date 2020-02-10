1  of  49
Why it snowed in the hills and rained in the valley

(WWLP) – The amount of snow you woke up to this morning really depended on where you lived
and elevation was the main factor in determining your snowfall.

If you woke up earlier in the Pioneer Valley this morning there was a little bit of snow, but there were several inches more in the hills. The reason why is that in general in the atmosphere the temperature cools as you get higher up. That meant the milder air in the valley turned the snow over to rain more quickly.

The colder air higher up in the hills kept the precipitation as snow for much longer and allowed for a much more significant accumulation and delayed the changeover to rain.

That’s why some of our hills ended up with more than 6″ of snow but the valley just a coating that got washed away.

