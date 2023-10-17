SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s no secret to anyone that the foliage has been a bit of a letdown and unfortunately this might not be a one-time offense.

Fall colors throughout New England are peaking a lot later than usual. There are a couple of components to the late foliage, heavy rain throughout the summer and record temperatures during later months of the year are the main factors.

For people traveling to see these colors, the foliage was disappointing, “usually when we come up here, the colors are absolutely brilliant, and as we drove up from Hartford where we flew in it wasn’t nearly as good,” said Ellen Claff of Herndon, Virginia.

Some trees may not hit their peak foliage due to the weather conditions we saw this year. Global warming and climate could push back foliage for the foreseeable future. While we haven’t gotten the best colors, places like Mount Sugarloaf and Mohawk Park show at least some change in the leaves.