Why Massachusetts was left out of northern lights viewing area last week

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gigantic Aurora borealis (Northern Lights) above mountains near Atigun Pass, Dalton Highway, Alaska, USA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The northern lights, scientifically known as the aurora borealis, is a dazzling light show over the Arctic that can sometimes be seen in the northern United States.

The most common color of the waving lines in the upper atmosphere is a pale yellowish-green.

Late last week, NOAA’s Space Weather unit was predicting a large area of the United States to have a chance at seeing the northern lights with a geomagnetic storm prediction, however the next day the prediction was for a weaker geomagnetic storm, so only areas right near the Canadian border got to see the lights. So Massachusetts was quickly removed from the possible viewing area. That’s because the stronger the storm, the more likely it will dip farther south for more to see.

What causes the northern lights is a pretty complicated process. It has to do with collisions of gaseous particles in the upper atmosphere with charged particles released from the Sun.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today