Why severe weather season is so active this year in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Its been a busy summer here in western Massachusetts, heavy rains, and severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail. We’ve had even more days where the risk for severe storms was high due to the ingredients in the atmosphere. The unusual heat and humidity we’ve been dealing with are an important part of that.

There are three main ingredients that are needed for thunderstorm development: moisture, instability and lift. Dew points generally need to be above 55 degrees for a thunderstorm to occur. And we’ve been in the 60s, so that’s a given.

But we don’t get storms every day we’re hot and humid, so there are other aspects at play.

Instability is important, which is how cold and dry the air higher in the atmosphere is compared to the warmer, more humid air at the surface. The larger the difference in temperature and moisture as you go higher in the atmosphere, the greater the instability.

The third ingredient necessary for storm formation is lift, which is exactly what it sounds like — air lifting high in the atmosphere, like over a front or due to the shape of the jet stream. Long-term changes affect severe weather development too.

Climate change is warming the Earth, leading to more evaporation, which means more moisture is in the atmosphere. Moisture acts as fuel for storms. The more moisture, the heavier the rainfall potential, and the greater the threat for flooding rain.