CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While snow totals were high this past weekend, that’s not the only factor affecting people in western Massachusetts.

The snow totals were staggering, with 15 inches in Montague and over 10 inches across most of western Massachusetts. These snow totals were high, but it was also very heavy. That’s because of the temperature during the snowfall. Temperatures of 34 degrees will make each cubic foot of snow weigh around 20 pounds.

Just four degrees lower, there is more snow but it weighs less. The colder the temperatures, the drier and lighter the snow becomes. With warmer temperatures expected this weekend, wet snow is expected throughout the week.

Rainfall amounts between two to three inches are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in combination with snowmelt may result in a rapid rise of streams and rivers.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon for all of western Massachusetts. Flooding caused by heavy rain and snowmelt is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with snow.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for winds from the southeast expected to be 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH possible for Berkshire County Tuesday evening through late Tuesday night. Damaging winds could bring down trees and power lines that may cause widespread power outages.