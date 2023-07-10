CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been quite a bit of rain since the start of the month and some very heavy rain over the last few days.

The jet stream dipping to the south is bringing up warm and humid conditions along with the rain from the gulf and up the eastern seaboard as well as a very slow-moving low-pressure system. With this combination, these storms continuously move from south to north, and this is what we’ve seen pretty much since the start of the month.

As this low pressure moves away it will finally dry out, but it looks like we could see more wet weather by the end of the week.

