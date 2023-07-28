CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday severe thunderstorms caused tree damage across parts of western Massachusetts.

During the summer when there are strong and severe thunderstorms, it can end up with tree damage, and there are a number of reasons for that. Right now the trees have all their leaves and when there are strong wind gusts over 60 mph, the leaves act like a sail and that helps knock down trees. If a tree gets struck by lightning it can come down.

Wet ground from heavy rain, like we’ve seen this summer, can make trees more susceptible to the winds, and trees and branches that are rotted are more likely to come down as well. If you have trees in your yard, you should have them checked and if there is a problem, possibly have them removed before the next storm hits.