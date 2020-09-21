Why some areas saw frost amid near-freezing temperatures, while some didn’t

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recently, everyone in western Massachusetts has been experiencing very chilly temperatures in the morning, and the afternoon. For some, that brought frost, but not for all. That’s because there are very specific conditions which have to be met for frost to form on the ground or on your car.

First, the temperature needs to be at or near freezing. The air right at ground level can be cooler than what your thermometer is reading a few feet off the ground. Frost will only form once the ground temperature reaches the dew point. Other elements include clear skies and light winds.

So unless those conditions have been met, you might not have frost even though a town over might.

The patchy frost is early for most of the area, which in an average year happens in early to mid October for most of us.

Average first frost dates. (22News Storm Team)

Frost also melts very quickly, so you might miss it. Once the sun rises, and temperatures warm, frost will quickly melt. So you’ll only notice it if you’re awake early enough.