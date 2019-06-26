Why temperatures are likely to reach 90s this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the first full week of summer and right on cue the temperatures are heating up.

Amazing that we have yet to high the 90s so far in 2019. The warmest day of the year so far was May 26th when we hit 87 degrees at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, but hottest temperatures of the year are about to build in.

The reason for the heat is high-pressure building in the middle of the country pushing the jet stream north. The jet stream is an area of strong winds high in the sky.

The jet stream acts as a storm track, but also helps to separate cool and warm air. When the jet stream is north of us the cool air gets pushed North and the build in from the South, which is why we’ve got a good shot of reaching 90 for the first time this year, later this week.