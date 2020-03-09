1  of  2
A warm WINTER day in western Massachusetts

Spring-like temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Well it was an exceptionally warm winter day here in western Massachusetts. It is still winter of course, but ten days from Monday, spring officially begins.

The reason we were so mild is related to the jet stream, which is an area of strong winds high in the sky that helps to guide storm systems and separate air masses.

The jet stream over the east was pushed way to the north of us. South of the jet stream is warmer temperatures and north of the jet stream it’s colder.

This surge of warm air from the southwest pushed temperatures 20-30 degrees warmer than average for much of the east coast.

It still isn’t record-breaking heat though, four years ago today we were in the low 80s in western Massachusetts and that was tough to beat today.



