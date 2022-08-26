CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms this week caused some trees to come down in parts of western Massachusetts and that same situation is playing out on Friday evening in some local communities.

During the summer when we get strong and severe thunderstorms, we often end up with tree damage. There are a number of reasons for that.

Right now, the trees have all their leaves and when we get strong wind gusts over 60 mph, the leaves act like a sail and that helps knock down trees. If a tree gets struck by lightning it can also come down.

Wet ground from heavy rain can make trees more susceptible to the winds. Trees and branches that are rotted are more likely to come down as well.