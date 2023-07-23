CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts was treated with another beautiful day with low humidity and highs in the 80s, but the 22News Storm Team is forecasting the return of 90-degree heat for the end of the week.

The big story lately has been the rain but finally, we had a beautiful weekend with lots of sun. As we look at the week ahead, temperatures will be climbing back into the 90s for the middle and end of the week.

This is because of an area of high pressure which we call a Bermuda high that will set up off the coast of the Carolinas, typically over the island of Bermuda. High pressure spins clockwise pushing the jet stream to the north.

This will allow heat and humidity to be brought in from the south and from the tropics, which will impact New England for the end of the week.