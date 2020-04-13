Why wind gusts can be more damaging when blowing in from the south, like Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — A 22News Storm Team Weather Alert was issued Monday for heavy rain and damaging wind gusts.

A High Wind Warning is in effect Monday for sustained winds. The longer-duration wind speed, from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, are momentary bursts in wind speeds.

From any wind direction, gusts that fast can easily lead to downed trees, power lines, and power outages — which they already have.

There is a reason they can be particularly damaging from the south, which is what we experienced Monday, compared to the west.

Most storm systems follow a west to east movement pattern as they follow the jet stream.

Because of that, many trees are more accustomed to that wind, and are more resilient against the wind in that particular direction. With a southerly wind the trees aren’t as accustomed to that, so tree damage and power outages can be even more significant.

Remember before a wind storm it’s best to have water, non-perishable foods, a first aid kit, batteries and a flashlight in the case of a power outage. Also charge your cell phones fully before any windstorm hits. A car charger is also a good idea in case the outage lasts a significant amount of time.