CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It wasn’t just our state that saw heavy rain and strong winds, most of the northeast dealt with some kind of wild weather Monday.
The main catalyst of this storm was warm ocean water in the Gulf of Mexico which gave fuel to the low-pressure system off the coast of Florida.
This low-pressure system followed by a cold and warm front pushed up the east coast through the weekend and made landfall in Massachusetts late Sunday night. With warmer than average temperatures, it might be more storms like this instead of snow showers.
