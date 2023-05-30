CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wildfire smoke from eastern Canada will be near ground level Tuesday afternoon and evening, which could reduce visibility and impact air quality.

It will be a mostly sunny day on Tuesday, however, smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada will push into the Pioneer Valley Tuesday afternoon. This will be enough to create a very hazy sky.

The smoke might be low enough to the ground to limit visibility late Tuesday afternoon and evening. This smoke might also deteriorate air quality in the Pioneer Valley. A breeze from the east of the Atlantic will keep the high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

On Tuesday night, skies will be clear, but wildfire smoke could create hazy conditions. Lows will be in the 40s.