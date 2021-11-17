Will Friday’s lunar eclipse be visible in western Massachusetts?

A total lunar eclipse occurs as the full moon is shadowed by the Earth on the arrival of the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, on December 21, 2010 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A lunar eclipse will be taking place very early Friday morning. However, it will depend on the weather if western Massachusetts will be able to see it.

A lunar eclipse like this one hasn’t happened in a long time. Planetarium Manager of the Springfield Science Museum, Kevin Kopchynski told 22News, “A lunar eclipse happens when the earth sun and moon line up in such away that the shadow of the earth is cast upon the moon and that makes the moon which would normally be really bright, it would be a full moon getting very dim and usually a reddish color.”

This will be the second lunar eclipse of 2021. There hasn’t been a lunar eclipse quite like this one in quite awhile, and it has to do with the elliptical orbit of the moon.

“Sometimes it’s close to us, sometimes its further away. It happens to be at one of its furthest away points and the last time there was an eclipse when the moon was at its furthest away point was something like 1,400 years ago,” added Kopchynski.

This will make it the longest partial lunar eclipse in over 500 years. The partial eclipse will begin at 2:18 Friday morning. It will be at its maximum at 4:02 a.m. and it will come to an end at 5:47 a.m.

Because it’s a lunar eclipse you can look directly at it and you can also use binoculars or a telescope to see it better. Of course it all depends on the weather and unfortunately we may have clouds and even some rain going on when it occurs.

The Springfield Science Museum also offers a Stars Over Springfield Program where you can stargaze in the observatory.