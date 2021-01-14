Will western Massachusetts be affected by the polar vortex?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot of people have been talking about the Polar Vortex recently. So far it ‘s been a mild winter but there are some indications that could change.

The Polar Vortex is an area of very cold arctic air near the North Pole. It is starting to move to the south and will affect parts of the United States.

Right now, it looks like that will mainly occur over the central and western parts of the country at least for now.

Our temperatures are expected to remain around or above average over the next couple of weeks but it will be something we’ll have to watch closely as we head through the winter.

WHERE THE POLAR VORTEX IS HEADED

Note the United States at the bottom of this image. See where the purple colors are over Alaska, Russia and northern Canada. That is the polar vortex. Image as of Tuesday, January 12.

Long range models are forecasting for a chunk of the polar vortex to break off and invade the central United States across the Dakotas, eastern Great Lakes, central United States and possibly a section of the Northeast.