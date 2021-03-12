WIND ADVISORY: 45-55MPH wind gusts Friday night into Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 8 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. Saturday.

WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 45 and 55 mph. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph are possible.



IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

An elevated risk of fires is also issued for Friday due to low humidity and gusty winds across Massachusetts. Eastern Hampden County and eastern Hampshire County have an elevated fire weather alert due to the combination of relative humidity dropping between 20 to 30 percent, and west winds gusting between high as 20 and 25 mph.

Fire weather, as meteorologists call it, is when the weather has been dry for a long time, which means there is a lot of dry vegetation to act as fuel to fires. Also when the humidity is very low, like it has been, and winds are breezy, brush fires can ignite and spread much faster. That fast-spreading makes the fire much harder to contain.

Skies will become mostly sunny today with highs around 60. It will continue to be on the breezy side. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and it will be windy. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible. Lows will be in the 20s.

We’re tracking more sunshine but cooler temperatures for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and windy with highs in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be a partly sunny, breezy and cool day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.